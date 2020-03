Highway 3 has been reopened following a propane fire near the Yellowknife Airport.

“As a result of a fire at the propane vaporizer at Yellowknife Airport, Highway 3 temporarily closed from approximately kilometre 334 to 335.6 (Fred Henne Parking lot to Diamond Row),” stated Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the department of infrastructure.

The highway was closed for 10 minutes.

Police, along with city and airport fire crews, responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.