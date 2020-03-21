Health officer encourages public to report COVID rule violators

People who violate directives and recommendations related to COVID-19 could be reported to the authorities.

Self-isolation of residents returning to the territory became mandatory following the closure of the NWT border, which became effective on Saturday at noon, said chief public health officer Kami Kandola during a press conference.

“Last week we saw a rapid increase of cases in Canada and evidence of community transmission. We also saw people not complying with the (safety) recommendations. We encourage people to email protectNWT@gov.nt.ca if they saw people violating the orders and recommendations,” said Kandola.

“Officials (will) investigate concerns of people violating directives. It hurts everyone in the NWT when people violate the recommendations and directives. The virus can be fatal to elders and people with weakened immune systems.”

The health chief said members of the public should wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, practice social distancing and call their healthcare provider if they’re feeling unwell.

To avoid unnecessary in-person contact and travel, the government is encouraging the public to make more use of virtual care. More information is available on the Department of Health and Social Services’ virtual care portal.