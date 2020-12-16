Hamlet elections on Dec. 14 brought in new mayors and councillors to nine communities across the NWT.

Some communities only elected new councillors and not mayors due to differing election cycles.

In Aklavik, the newly elected councillors include Jordan McLeod, Michael McLeod, Richard Storr and Dorothy Erigaktoak, according to results from the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA).

They will serve two-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Enterprise, Malcolm MacPhail was elected mayor with 22 votes, just two votes ahead of his challenger Barbara Hart. MacPhail’s one-year term runs from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022, following the resignation of Mayor Brandon Kimble in April.

Enterprise’s three new councillors are Darren Sopel, Allan Flamand and Barabara Hart. They will serve two-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Fort McPherson, Richard Nerysoo won the mayoral seat by a comfortable margin of 130 votes compared to his challengers Shaylene Blake and Krista Jerome, who garnered 79 and 40 votes, respectively.

The four elected councillors include Joyce Blake, Robert Greenland, Shaylene Blake and William R. Koe. All new positions in Fort McPherson are for two-year staggered terms, from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Residents of Fort Resolution elected three new councillors including Cindy Villeneuve, Thomas Unka and Angela McKay to two-year staggered terms, from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Paulatuk, four councillors were elected by acclamation: Jermaine Green, Jason Reidford, Albert Rubern and Gilbert Thrasher Sr.

They will serve three-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Sachs Harbour, Norman Anikina was elected by acclamation, along with three councillors Wayne Gully, Brenda Lucas and Mariah Lucas.

They will serve two-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Tuktoyaktuk, Tianna Gordon-Ruben, Shawn Lundrigan, Tyrone Raddi, James Stevens and Ryan Yakeleya were elected by acclamation.

Four will serve two-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023. Due to the resignation of councillor Georgina Jacobson-Masazumi, one councillor will serve a one-year term which will be determined in January of 2021.

In Tulita, Douglas Yallee was elected mayor with 96 votes. His challenger Wilfred Lennie received 68 votes.

Eight councillors were elected out of 15 candidates.

Angela Bernarde, Sally Ann Horassi, James Mendo, Robert McPherson, William Andrew, Carl Kodakin-Yakeleya Jr, Candice Fraser and Archice Erigaktuk won councillor seats.

The new mayor and council will serve three-year terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In Ulukhaktok, Joshua Oliktoak beat challenger Joe Nilgak in the mayoral race with 68 votes to 37 votes.

Four councillors were elected out of eight candidates.

Harvey Janine, Gilbert Olifie, Helena Ekootak and Delma Klengenberg, as well as the mayor will serve two-year staggered terms from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.