On Wednesday at 9:55 a.m, the territorial government will test the NWT Alert public emergency system, the GNWT said in a news release on Tuesday.

The public alert test will be seen and heard on many wireless devices, radio stations and cable networks across the territory.

The system is being developed to provide public alerts to residents during emergencies and disasters. It’s part of the national public alert system called Alert Ready. The NWT system is under development, with full implementation expected in 2021.

Not all residents will receive the test alert on their wireless device due to device incompatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage and because of device software and settings, the GNWT new release noted.

Members of the public are encouraged to check their device compatibility on their wireless service provider’s website to ensure their device has the latest software update installed.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission set the target that 100 per cent of new devices currently available for sale in Canada as of April 2019 be compatible and able to receive emergency alerts.

Alert Ready is designed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment Canada and the broadcast industry to ensure alerts are received immediately to advise when to take action to for safety measures.

More information on public alerting and the Alert Ready system is available on the system’s website.