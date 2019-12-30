Googly eyes serve as safety lesson for school board

A group of Yellowknife students understands the importance of driving home the experience of compromised awareness on the road.

Members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) demonstrated the use of Fatal Vision Goggles for the Catholic School Board during its board meeting on Dec. 18.

The eyewear simulates the vision of people who have consumed too much alcohol or cannabis, or who are distracted by using their phones while driving.

The SADD presenters put the goggles on members of the board, who tried their best to walk along a straight line and catch a ball, to the amusement of everyone at the meeting.

The goggles can be paired with an app that plays scenarios which users can run to experience the effects of impaired vision.