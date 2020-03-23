GNWT websites crash

GNWT websites were down on Monday afternoon.

“The web server may be down, too busy, or experiencing other problems preventing it from responding to requests,” read the TCP error displayed when NNSL Media tried to access multiple GNWT sites, including the COVID-19 information site, and the root gov.nt.ca address.

“It’s a GNWT-wide problem. Technicians are working on it right now,” Mike Westwick, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services told NNSL Media.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.