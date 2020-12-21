The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) has waived insurance requirements and licensing fees for tourism operators for the 2021-22 fiscal year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect tourism, the department stated in a news release Monday.

For the next fiscal year, no fees will be charged to the roughly 160 licensed tourism operators in the NWT wishing to renew or significantly amend their Tourism Operator License (TOL).

All operators providing tourism services in the territory must have a valid TOL with prescribed support documents including proof of insurance, as stipulated by the Tourism Act.

The latest waiver is the second time the GNWT has dropped tourism operators’ fees requirements, after the initial waiver was announced in June.

“Tourism is a valued and necessary element of our economy in the Northwest Territories,” said ITI Minister Caroline Wawzonek.

“We recognize that these are difficult times for everyone in the industry. While we remain optimistic that visitors will begin to return to our territory over the next year, there remain many challenges to overcome. We remain committed to supporting the tourism industry and to finding ways to assist tourism operators until the world comes calling once again.”