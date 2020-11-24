The territorial government will on Jan. 1, 2021 resume collecting aircraft landing fees, lease fees, concession fees, and licence fees for all businesses operating in NWT airports, the GNWT said in a news release Monday.

The resumption follows three rounds of economic stimulus measures to support airlines and businesses in NWT airports affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and comes as the GNWT “must take into account the financial situation of its airports” and ensure they have sufficient funds to operate safely.

In the first round of measures, airport landing fees were waived from March 20 until June 30; and the second round included waiving leases, licences and concession fees for all businesses in all airports from April 1 to June 30. Both sets of measures were extended from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The relief measures provided close to $6.3 million in financial support for all airport-based businesses. They were implemented automatically, with no application process.

The revenue generated by airport fees enables investments in airport infrastructure, improvement projects and maintenance activities which, in turn, help maintain passenger and staff safety and meet regulatory requirements.