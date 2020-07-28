The Government of the Northwest Territories will be extending its wage top-up program for an additional eight weeks, according to a news release issued July 28.

According to the release, the extension seeks to ease financial stress during the Covid-19 pandemic and is aiming to match the federal extension of the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) to Oct. 3.

The Prime Minister of Canada’s Office announced their extension last month.

Businesses are asked to apply for temporary funding to increase wages for employees making less than 18 per hour and who are 15-years-old.

“Businesses can apply immediately for funding to top up employees’ wages from April to $18/hour,” states the news release. “While the intent of the program is to help employees, we are asking businesses to partner with us to deliver the program.”

Finance minister Caroline Wawzonek said in a statement that she would like to see more NWT employees apply for the program to reduce financial stress for workers during the pandemic.

More details can be found at the GNWT Department of Finance website.

Businesses can apply through the email address at NWTwagetopup@gov.nt.ca.