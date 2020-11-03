Yellowknife city councillors were briefed on much anticipated GNWT proposal to convert a vacant federal public works warehouse on 44 Street into temporary day shelter space during Monday’s governance and priorities committee meeting.

The latest proposal follows dozens of ideas that have been rejected or that have failed since June seeking to find a warm space and basic services for the city’s street-involved population during the winter months.

The need stems from Covid-19 capacity restrictions put in place at the day shelter and sobering centre by the Chief Public Health Officer earlier this year.

Most councillors didn’t indicate their positions on Monday. They will be asked to cast a final vote on the issue at a regular council meeting Nov. 9.

Councillors Shauna Morgan and Julian Morse were the only two who voiced their support for the location.

Morse made the “request that (chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola) use her power to intervene as is appropriate and immediately in downtown Yellowknife,” he said.

A spokesperson for the CPHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Past efforts by the city to increase capacity or make exceptions to the reduced numbers at the day shelter/sobering centre have been declined, council heard.

Mayor Rebecca Alty and Couns. Stacie Smith, Cynthia Mufandaedza, Robin Williams and Steve Payne said they wouldn’t reveal how they intend to vote on the 44 Street proposal until after public consultation ends this Wednesday.

Couns. Niels Konge and Rommel Silverio recused themselves from the meeting due to conflicts of interest.

Dozens of letters both in support and opposition to the proposal came from residents.

Monday’s meeting followed last Thursday’s special council meeting where council approved city seeking tender bids for temporary tent structure being built on a yet-to-be located city property.

Sara Chorostkowski (director of mental wellness and addictions recovery division), Perry Heath (director of infrastructure planning), and Jenna Scarfe (director of mental health and addiction) of the Department of Health and Social Services have been among the leading voices looking for space since June.

In September, they presented a longer list of other potential options to council for their opinion throughout the city. None of those options panned out.

They returned on Monday to explain the most recent GNWT proposal at 5009 44 St., which would provide needed additional shelter space for street-involved people.

Chorostkowski stressed that the 44 Street location appeared to be the last option after seeing at least 25 locations fail. Among them included the city-owned Mine Rescue Building, formerly the Side Door Resource Youth Centre, which council voted against in late August.

“I need to remind people this is not the first location, this is not the fifth location,” Choroskowski said at one point. “This is the 25th location we have looked at. I am at the end of my creative rope. (44 Street) is a warehouse and not meant for this type of creative use.

“When I say we have looked everywhere, we have looked everywhere.”

Council also heard from several witnesses throughout Monday afternoon – many of whom provided letters of support or opposition last week.

Among the most notable witnesses included Matthew Fatt, a self-described recovering alcohol and drug addict who came out against the 44 Street building.

He said it is a bad idea for a shelter space because of the potential for heavily intoxicated shelter users to interact with children.

“I’m concerned about that actually,” he said when asked about the 44 Street location. “I’m an alcoholic and drug addict in recovery for six years. My issue is them (homeless people and school aged students) running into each other.

“It would be discouraging for them (students) to see that on a daily basis. It is not a location for me to look at.”

Fatt also wasn’t in favour of the city’s temporary structure idea, but said he would like to see the Mine Rescue Building brought back for council’s consideration.

“I see a solution sitting right there at the Side Door,” he said, noting its amenities like showers and other features. “I don’t understand how you guys got so far away from that when there is already a hat-in-the-hand solution.”

Yellowknife Catholic School Board

The Yellowknife Catholic School Board had three representatives that included trustee Tina Schauerte, St. Patrick High School principal Todd Stewart and Weledeh parent advisory committee member Kristal Melanson.

All shared similar perspectives that the 44 Street location is not safe for students.

“Nobody’s opposed to a day shelter,” Schauerte said. “It is the location.”

Coun. Payne, a former St. Pat’s teacher of 13 years, said last week he was against the proposal out of safety for students.

“If you have that 44 street building used as a shelter, people will cut through the school walkway,” he said.

“Over the years I personally have had to escort many people out of the school. With two schools – we have a fairly high population of vulnerable students. When this issue was brought up, I knew there would be issues because students are not allowed to have contact with parents and we have dealt with it all in my time there.”

Monday’s meeting also heard from several advocates of the site including from a St. Patrick High School parent who think the location is appropriate. Rather than seeing it as a safety concern, those in support said they saw the location as an educational opportunity for children as well as a humane and urgent response as snow and sub-zero weather is already here.

Neesha Rao, interim executive director of the Yellowknife Women’s Society and Nick Sowsun returned to council to implore them to support the GNWT proposal.

“I think it benefits children to see the street involved population,” said Sowsun. “I think that that as residents, we shouldn’t be hiding it from our children. I think that children need to know about the challenges that the street involved population face in our community, and then it’s incumbent upon us to teach them about that.”