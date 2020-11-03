The GNWT launched on Tuesday the Most Important Thing I’m Wearing campaign to urge all residents to wear non-medical masks to protect each other as Covid risks increase across Canada.

“During the pandemic, it is crucial we normalize wearing non-medical masks so everyone feels safe and supported when using this important tool in the Covid-19 prevention toolbox,” the GNWT said in a news release.

Wearing a mask properly can significantly reduce the spread of infectious respiratory droplets, the Public Health Agency of Canada has said.

The first phase the new campaign will be launched on Facebook and Twitter and will show ordinary people wearing non-medical masks with explanations on why it is the most important thing they are wearing.

Images will later be chosen for window wraps to be placed on high-traffic grocery stores and posters to be sent to communities across the territory.

Radio ads, including placements in Indigenous languages, and newspaper advertisements with messaging on masking will also be launched.

“Now more than ever we need to work together to protect each other,” said Premier Caroline Cochrane. “It was inevitable our territory would see more Covid-19 cases as Canada is facing record numbers of confirmed cases. By taking action as individuals, and as a territory, we can be prepared, and do our part to protect residents and communities. Wearing non-medical face masks is one of them.”

Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services said the GNWT is asking residents again to their part by following protective health measures.

“Lead by example and wear your non-medical mask to help promote this tool to keep us all safe,” she said.

Non-medical masks are recommended when physical distance of two metres can’t be maintained. They should be worn in stores and other shopping areas, line-ups and waiting areas, on public transportation and public events like craft sales.

Mask-wearing should be done along with such safety measures as frequent cleaning of surfaces, washing hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and staying home when sick.