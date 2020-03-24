GNWT adds virtual care for communities, social distancing protocol for Yk clinics

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) plans to provide virtual care in remote communities and has made changes to walk-in clinic procedures to enhance social distancing.

According to a release from health minister Diane Thom, in person appointments for residents of remote communities will be replaced with phone, telemedicine or app-based service delivery “where appropriate.”

“These steps are being taken to ensure the health system can reserve and reallocate existing resources, protect our vulnerable populations, and reduce potential for spread and exposure for our staff and the public,” the release read.

Yellowknife residents are now able to use online options for booking appointments with healthcare providers.

Also, an in-car screening clinic will be created at the Yk Primary Care site, and all walk-in appointments are being converted to same day appointments.

“Patients can still secure appointments but will be asked to not wait inside the clinic while waiting for their timeslot,” according to the release.

More information is available on the following websites:

For appointments: www.nthssa.ca/online-booking

On virtual care for remote communities: www.nthssa.ca/virtual-care

Other services have been adjusted territory-wide, according to the bulletin issued Monday evening. More information is available at www.nthssa.ca/covid19, which has up-to-date information regarding current service levels. This web site will be updated as the situation changes.

“A this time we need to quickly adjust how we operate, and focus on continued social distancing,” Thom said in the release. “We need residents to help our healthcare workers by calling in advance if they have symptoms and adopting our new virtual care options when appropriate.”