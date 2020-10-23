Yellowknifers of all ages trembling to show off their Halloween costumes while being active will get their chance on Oct. 31 for the Virtual Zombie Walk/Run.

Participants in the 3 to 5 km walk/run can wear their scariest outfits and send in photos of themselves to a jury of ghouls and ghosts who will vote on the best costumes and award prizes.

Walkers and runners who don’t feel like wearing costumes can send in pictures of themselves in their active wear for a chance to win prizes as well. Prizes include spooky candy for the kids and gym passes and classes for people aged 17 and older at Breakaway Fitness, which is organizing the event along with Yellowknife Multisport Club.

The run/walk is also a fundraiser for the Multisport Club’s new seacan, used for storing equipment for future events. An earlier fundraiser raised $1,600 towards the purchase of the new seacan. This seacan will last for many years to come and store the equipment we need to put on more awesome events for Yellowknife!

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Zombie walkers and runners can register online.