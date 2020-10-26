For vulnerable residents of the NWT, general identification cards (GIC) will continue to be available free of charge.

In 2017, the GNWT’s departments of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) and Infrastructure (INF) partnered on a two-year pilot project to waive GIC fees for residents dependent on income assistance.

The GNWT announced in a news released Monday that those services will continue.

“Providing a means of accessing services and supports gives Income Assistance clients dignity, encourages self-reliance, and creates structure in their lives and the lives of their families,” said R.J Simpson, minister of education, culture and employment. “Many of our successes are the result of strong partnerships. Bringing groups together to create innovative and sometimes very simple solutions to problems is a good way to serve the residents of the NWT.”

GICs allow NWT residents to access services like opening bank accounts, obtaining health care and are necessary for out-of-territory travel.

Costs for the GICs are waived for residents experiencing homelessness, having difficulty obtaining other identification or who have other challenges affecting their ability to keep their identification updated, the release stated.

To date the partnership has helped 70 NWT residents obtain GICs at a savings of $51.00 per person.

The release did not specify if the GIC supports would continue indefinitely.