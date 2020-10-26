The Government of the Northwest Territories believes it has located the likely source of infection of the Covid-19 case identified last week at the Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued an update on Monday stating that a thorough investigation of the issue took place over the preceding two weeks. It found that the infection was tied to a close contact to the individual at Gahcho Kue Mine travelling outside the Northwest Territories.

At this point in time, there is no indication of ongoing transmission and the issue will be monitored and updates will be provided as needed, stated the release.

“After a rigorous investigation of potential contacts over the preceding 14 days, public health officials believe they have identified a likely source of the infection for the Covid-19 case identified at Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine,” the update states.

“The likely source was identified by public health after extensive interviews with the individual at Gahcho Kue mine site.”

The department states that tests have been done of the suspected case of Covid, but that results came back negative and as a result, the individual was determined “not infectious.”

Tests were also done with people who had spent time with the individual during the potential infectious period and all of those test results were also negative.

Over the weekend of Oct. 23 to 25, no new cases of Covid-19 were found.

Mine Site Testing Update

The GNWT states that the investigation revealed “a clerical error” that “caused the incorrect sample to be sent for re-assessment by Stanton Territorial Hospital’s lab.”

“This is why there was initially a false positive reported, and why the confirmed case was not identified in the first round of testing,” states the release.

The release also states that the public can expect wastewater testing to be fully implemented in Yellowknife soon.

“This will provide additional details which public health can use to further assess risk,” states the release.

To date there have been three active cases of Covid-19 that have recovered since the last GNWT update.

The release states that individuals have been isolated for at least 10 days since Covid-19 symptom onset. Symptoms in those cases have completely resolved.

Risk remains from down south

Southern jurisdictions in Canada have reported upticks in Covid-19 cases and the GNWT states that people should take extra public safety precautions without the need for alarm.

The Chief Public Health Officer is reminding residents to prioritize physical distance of at least six feet (or two metres), wear a non-medical mask when keeping distance is difficult, keep crowds small and spaces large to reduce the risk of transmission.

Members of the public are also asked to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer, maintain self-isolation when required and stay home when feeling sick.

“If you develop any symptoms, contact your local healthcare centre to be assessed for COVID-19,” states the release. “They are here to help you stay safe. If you are required to self-isolate, stick to your plan to keep others safe.”