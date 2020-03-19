Furry business as usual at SPCA shelter

The NWT SPCA animal shelter plans to continue its programs with some modifications amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask those who have travelled outside of the NWT or who have had exposure or symptoms of any illness please stay home in order to keep our staff as healthy as possible,” as Dana Martin, vice president of the NWT SPCA told NNSL Media.

To reduce foot traffic in the shelter, adopters and fosters can visit the shelter by appointment only and the veterinarians are seeing only those animals needing essential care.

As more people recently began working from home, more foster families have been able take dogs into their homes.

“With the reduction of dogs in house I feel like our staff have been able to keep up with regular duties in addition to the more frequent sanitizing exercises.” said Martin.

“This is a huge help as it means less animals in the shelter to look after and more time for the animals in the shelter.”

The SPCA’s regular group of volunteers continue to help out with walking the shelter’s dogs.

Martin added that the shelter is relying on volunteers and others to be responsible and follow government health guidelines for guarding against the spread of COVID-19.