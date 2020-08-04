The deadline is Friday to vote in a music video contest to support the latest single released by Juno-winning folk artist Craig Cardiff.

Last month, Cardiff released a new song called ‘Yellowknife’ as part of his latest album. Due to travel restrictions, he was unable to film a video with footage from the city.

As a result, the NWT Film Commission, TruthNorth Records, and Western Arctic Moving Pictures have, in partnership with Cardiff, been holding a 48-hour music video competition for the song.

Called The Great Yellowknife Music Video Competition, filming took place over the weekend of July 24-26 to compile scenery from across the city.

To watch the submitted videos and vote, people are invited to visit The Great YKMV Challenge page on the Woobox.com website.