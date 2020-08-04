Advertisement

The deadline is Friday to vote in a music video contest to support the latest single released by Juno-winning folk artist Craig Cardiff.

Craig Cardiff has performed in Yellowknife in the past, but he couldn’t make it to the city to film footage for his latest video titled Yellowknife.
Last month, Cardiff released a new song called ‘Yellowknife’ as part of his latest album. Due to travel restrictions, he was unable to film a video with footage from the city.

As a result, the NWT Film Commission, TruthNorth Records, and Western Arctic Moving Pictures have, in partnership with Cardiff, been holding a 48-hour music video competition for the song.

Called The Great Yellowknife Music Video Competition, filming took place over the weekend of July 24-26 to compile scenery from across the city.

To watch the submitted videos and vote, people are invited to visit The Great YKMV Challenge page on the Woobox.com website.

