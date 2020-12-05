Freezing rain and snow are forecast for the Yellowknife and Dehcho regions starting Saturday night, said Environment Canada in a special weather statement Saturday morning.

A low pressure system will bring snow Saturday evening to the central Mackenzie region, with the Wrigley, Norman Wells and Deline areas expected to receive five to 10 cm of snow by noon on Sunday.

Freezing rain is forecast to begin falling around Fort Liard on Saturday night, spreading east to Fort Providence and then northeast towards the Yellowknife region by Sunday morning. The freezing rain will end or change to snow by Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada added that there is still uncertainty as to the intensity of the low pressure system and weather warnings might be required as the storm develops.

The forecast comes after a week of unseasonably warm weather for the Yellowknife region due to a high pressure ridge hanging over western Canada.