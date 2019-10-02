Frame Lake: Kevin O’Reilly holds off Dave Ramsay

Incumbent Kevin O’Reilly needed all nine polls to hold on to his seat in Frame Lake.

Former MLA and cabinet minister Dave Ramsay said before the election he “hand-picked” the riding to challenge O’Reilly. It appears that was a fateful decision.

With all nine polls reporting, O’Reilly leads the unofficial count 357 to 346.

The two experienced politicians represent ideological opposites with O’Reilly being an active champion of environmental causes and holding cabinet accountable while Ramsay has championed industry and resource development.

Ramsay served as MLA from 2003 until 2015 when he was defeated in Kam Lake by Kieron Testart. Ramsay held a position on cabinet being the Minister of Justice and of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

O’Reilly served as MLA of Frame Lake for one term.