Four organizations in the Northwest Territories that provide women and family emergency crisis services have received Covid-19-related funding after the federal government issued a news release Thursday.

The Aimayunga Women and Emergency Foster Care Shelter near Tuktoyaktuk ($97,000), the Family Support Centre in Hay River ($63,675), the Inuvik Transition House Society ($63,675), and the YWCA NWT ($97,000) were the organizations that received money.

The total for all four is $321,350.

A news release issued by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, stated that survivors of sexual and domestic violence and the organizations that serve them can face especially large challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we asked Canadians to stay home to protect public health, we also recognized that home is not a safe place for everyone,” the release stated. “That is why our government acted to support women and children fleeing gender-based violence, including front-line organizations here in the North.” The money will go to ensuring that shelters, sexual assault centres, and women’s organizations can continue operating and providing their services for those that need them. The release states that there are almost 1000 similar organizations across Canada which have received funding to assist during the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has touched all of our lives in Canada, but we must be mindful that facing the greatest risk are the most vulnerable, including women experiencing violence and their children,” McLeod said in a statement. “The safety and security of survivors of gender-based violence remains the utmost priority for the Government of Canada. These funds ensure swift and decisive action to address gaps in resources and services in the Northwest Territories.

“By going directly to women’s shelters, sexual assault centres, and women’s organizations providing GBV services and supports and organizations, these funds support the continuation of timely, compassionate and life-saving supports.”

Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA, stated that funding assistance will mean additional health and safety equipment for the organization.

“Federal pandemic support to NWT women’s shelters has enabled us to purchase additional cleaning supplies and protective equipment, and to make other changes to ensure physical distancing for clients and staff who live or work in our safe shelters,” she stated. “We are so thankful for this funding and its flexibility to help us meet our pandemic challenges.”