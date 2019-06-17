Four candidates running for Dettah Chief

Four candidates have made themselves elligable for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Dettah Chief.

Rachel Crapeau, Bobby Drygeese, Fred Sangris and incumbent Edward Sangris are all vying for the four year term position on the Aug. 12 election.

A candidate forum will be held on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Community Centre in Dettah. Election for the 10 councillor positions will be held this year as well on Aug. 26.

The YKDFN Band council consists of two Chief positions for Dettah and Ndilo and 10 councillors, 5 for each community.