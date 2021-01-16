At least two NWT communities are reacting to the new Covid-19 case in Yellowknife with closures and travel limits.

Fort Smith and Lutsel K’e are taking extra safety precautions because the new case, announced Friday, has no known origin.

Advertisement

Related reporting:

Yellowknife has new Covid-19 infection with no known origin

‘Seeing me get it might show them it’s OK:’ Ndilo chief, Elders vaccinated

Positive Covid-19 case confirmed in Fort Liard: CPHO

Fort Smith closed its recreational facilities and Town Hall on Friday out of “an abundance of caution related to this new Covid-19 case,” said a letter posted to Facebook and attributed to Mayor Lynn Napier and the Fort Smith Town Council.

The day care centre will remain open and the town will re-assess the situation on Monday.

“In the meantime the town encourages residents to take advantage of the warm weather to pursue outdoor recreational activities this weekend,” the letter said.

Fort Smith has had six cases of Covid, all of which have recovered. The South Slave town’s most recent confirmed case was on Dec. 17, 2020.

Lutsel K’e introduced its own measures following the new case in Yellowknife, according to a Facebook post Friday from the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation.

Residents returning from Yellowknife wear masks and practice social distancing for 14 days

Travel in and out of the community is restricted to essential travel only

Non-community members are not to travel into Lutsel K’e, unless they are providing essential services

All essential workers are to register with the Band Office and request permission before entering the community

Masks are required in all public buildings where physical distancing isn’t possible

A Covid response worker will be hired to monitor travellers at the airport and assist with delivery of groceries and other errands to allow members to stay at home

The measures will be re-assessed once is known about the spread of coronavirus in Yellowknife, the noticed said.

The case in Yellowknife on Friday was locally acquired, with no known link to travel, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola. Rigorous contact tracing is underway that will cover the last 14 days.

Liard case chills Deh Cho

A case confirmed in Fort Liard Saturday likewise appeared to send a chill through nearby Fort Simpson. Facebook posts there by businesses including Rowes Construction, the Nahanni Inn and the Icebreaker Lounge indicated they would be closing for deep cleaning as of Saturday afternoon.

“We are also going to be closed until we have completed our cleaning, please stay tuned,” Nahanni Inn owner Darlene Sibbeston posted.

The recreation centre was also closed until at least Monday, according to another post in the Fort-Simpson-Bulletin Facebook group.

That case brings to 26 the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the NWT, as the territory’s vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine has reached more than 20 communities.

As of Monday, at least 512 residents have received their first doses of the vaccine, according to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard.