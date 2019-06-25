Fort McPherson man gets 3 years for manslaughter

Darcy Nerysoo pleaded guilty in the June 2018 death of Davey Stewart

A 32-year-old Fort McPherson man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year received a three-year sentence last week.

Darcy Brian Nerysoo pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Davey Stewart, 32, in April.

Nerysoo was initially charged with second-degree murder.

On the night of June 28, 2018, Nerysoo was drinking with Stewart in Fort McPherson. The pair got into a physical altercation, leading Nerysoo to punch Stewart several times in the head, leaving him unresponsive on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead in the early hours of June 29.

Nerysoo was sentenced in Fort McPherson on June 19.

He will be on probation for three years following his release.

Nerysoo has been in custody since his arrest, amounting to just under a year behind bars.

With credit for time spent in remand custody, Nerysoo will have about a year-and-half left to serve on his sentence.

He’s been ordered to submit a DNA sample, and is barred from possessing weapons for 10 years after his release, although he can apply for a sustenance exemption.