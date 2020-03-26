Food bank closures won’t hurt shelter supplies, council says

The Day Centre and Sobering Centre in Yellowknife has contingency plans and the recent closure of two food support organizations in Yellowknife won’t adversely affect the shelter’s supplies.

“The Disabilities Council anticipated this possibility and has plans in place to secure food for people we support,” said a spokesperson from the Council, which represents the Day Centre.

“On recommendations made from Public Health, we have made modifications to what and how we serve food. This in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis.”

The YK Food Bank and Food Rescue Yellowknife announced earlier in the week that they were closing down as a safety measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joanna Grant, site co-ordinator with Food Rescue previously told NNSL Media that the shelter was one of its “top priority” clients.

Food Rescue is involved in taking products from grocery stores that are nearing or at their best-before dates or that have faulty packaging passes them on to non-profits that serve vulnerable members of the community.

That group and the Salvation Army’s food bank have been experiencing shortages as grocery stores have also faced shortages amid some instances of panic-buying and increased customer activity.

The Salvation Army told NNSL Media that the shortages are spurring the organization to make modifications to its food hamper program and think further ahead with its supermarket purchases, which it uses to fill gaps in food donations.