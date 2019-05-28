Highway closed between Alberta border and Enterprise due to wildfire

Due to a wildfire near Steen River, Alta., no vehicles are currently allowed to travel between Enterprise and the Alberta border, a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, said Tuesday.

Highway 1 out of the Northwest Territories is the only road link to Alberta and the main highway supplying the southern portion of the territory, including the North Slave, with goods and fuel.

Alberta Wildfire lists the fire’s status as “out of control” and it’s cause as under investigation. It’s estimated to cover 166 hectares.

The spokesperson said updates will be released as they become available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.