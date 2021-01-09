Five Yellowknife homes were recognized for their special efforts to brighten the 2020 Christmas season in the annual Holiday Lights Competition.

The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities announced on Friday afternoon that five homes were the winners of the Annual Holiday Lights Competition.

Each of the winners will receive a cash prize of $150 courtesy of Northland Utilities. The winning homes are at 162 Dagenais Drive, 25 Calder Crescent, 5207 55 Street, 154 Moyle Drive and 5211 54 Street.

Voting by the public had taken place between Friday, December 18 and Monday, January 4.

The city provided a statement thanking participants this year.

All winners and entries can be viewed at the Holiday Lights Competition page on the City of Yellowknife website.