First Nations health managers to hold COVID online town hall for frontline workers

The First Nations Health Managers Association and Indigenous Services Canada will stream a virtual Town Hall Wednesday, March 25 at 11 a.m. to discuss how Covid-19 is affecting health managers, frontline health workers and First Nations communities, according to a news release.

The event is being produced by Indigenous Health Today, according to the agency hired to promote it.

“Health professionals can access the Town Hall meeting by going to www.ihtoday.ca ,” the news release reads. “Feeds will also be provided on the FNHMA Facebook page. A telephone number and email address for questions will be provided for Health Professionals who work in and with communities.”

The Town Hall will feature updates on the latest status of the pandemic nationally and how it relates to communities. These will be provided by Indigenous Services Canada’s Dr. Valerie Gideon, senior assistant deputy minister, First Nations and Inuit Health Branch; and Dr. Tom Wong, executive director and chief medical officer, First Nations and Inuit Health Branch.

The Town Hall will also discuss what can be done to do better to protect ourselves and Indigenous Services Canada leaders will take calls live from First Nations health managers and frontline workers to provide answers to their most urgent questions, according to the release.