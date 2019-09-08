Fire strikes Crestview Manor apartment

A fire broke out at Crestview Manor on Sunday morning, with billowing smoke seen from across the city.

Fire trucks, municipal enforcement officers, RCMP and private security personnel were at the scene at 5001 52 Avenue around 8 a.m.

The smell of smoke was present at the scene but there were no visible signs of a fire outside the building. It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured.

Details were not available of the cause of the fire, but one resident of four years, who asked not to be named, said she called the fire department around 8 a.m.

She said she believed the fire came from an unoccupied room on the first floor.

“I called the fire department after someone in the building yelled ‘fire’ and after I smelled smoke,” she said.

The occupant, who has been living on the top floor for four years, said she and other roommates didn’t have time to grab all of their belongings before leaving.

She said she remains concerned about ongoing partying, pulling of alarms and frequent guests in the building, owned by Northview REIT.

She had thought initially that the yelling about the emergency was due to “usual drunken parties.”

Crestview Manor is in the area of two other large apartments that have been destroyed by fire in recent years. Next door is the empty lot that once occupied Polar Apartments, which burned in 2015.

Not far down the street is Rockhill Apartments which was destroyed by a major fire last fall.

Ongoing incidents

The apartment, a 20 unit building with a twin structure next door called Norseman Manor, has been a source of incidents in recent years, as reported by Northern News Services.

Earlier this year, a woman was charged for pulling a fire alarm in the building, following complaints from tenants.

In 2018, the building was also the scene of a bear spray can being released in the first floor hallway, where another woman.

In 2012, there was also a fire from the second floor which caused more than $100,000 worth of damage.

More details to come….