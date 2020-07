The City of Yellowknife fire division responded to a car on fire in the middle of the downtown Liquor Store parking lot, Tuesday.

Fire fighters were attending the scene shortly before 1 p.m. as flames and black smoke were spotted billowing out of a beige four-door car as passersby watched.

No one appeared to be injured from the incident when NNSL Media appeared on scene.

A portion of 51 Avenue was also blocked off at the 50 Street intersection.

This story will be updated.