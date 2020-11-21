Advertisement

The Yellowknife Fire Division was called to put out a vehicle fire near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Two Yellowknife Fire Division firefighters battle a vehicle fire near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive, Saturday afternoon.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

A light-coloured, four-door BMW sports utility vehicle, which appeared to be headed from the downtown toward the intersection, was situated in the left lane and had flames billowing out from under its hood and windshield.

Two firefighters battled the blaze and reported it extinguished just after 2:50 p.m.

A pair of fire engines were on scene as were members of the Yellowknife RCMP.

Municipal enforcement officers briefly directed traffic at the Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue intersection.

Smoke billows out of the hood and windshield of the BMW SUV as a firefighter extinguishes the source of the blaze.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Several onlookers watched from their vehicles in the Yellowknife Tennis Court parking lot as first responders combatted the fire.

NNSL Media could not confirm the cause of the fire or whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated…..

Simon Whitehouse

Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. A through and through "County boy" from Prince Edward County, Ont., Simon obtained his journalism education at Algonquin...

