The Yellowknife Fire Division was called to put out a vehicle fire near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive on Saturday afternoon.

A light-coloured, four-door BMW sports utility vehicle, which appeared to be headed from the downtown toward the intersection, was situated in the left lane and had flames billowing out from under its hood and windshield.

Two firefighters battled the blaze and reported it extinguished just after 2:50 p.m.

A pair of fire engines were on scene as were members of the Yellowknife RCMP.

Municipal enforcement officers briefly directed traffic at the Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue intersection.

Several onlookers watched from their vehicles in the Yellowknife Tennis Court parking lot as first responders combatted the fire.

NNSL Media could not confirm the cause of the fire or whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated…..