The Yellowknife Fire Division (YFD) responded to a vehicle and structure fire at 717 Bigelow Crescent just before noon on Monday.

A vehicle erupted in flames between two residences and spread to the side of one of the buildings, according to information broadcast over the emergency services scanner.

Advertisement

The fire division couldn’t yet say what started the fire or how much damage was caused.

In a news release Monday afternoon, a City of Yellowknife spokesperson said the YFD responded to a vehicle fire call at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Bigelow Crescent. The fire was quickly brought under control resulting in a “small amount of damage to he adjacent structure.”

There were no injuries.