A city wide fire ban which has been in place for one week is being lifted.

“The open air burning ban has been lifted for the City of Yellowknife, and Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks, effective immediately,” stated a Friday city news release.

It did note that should dry forestry conditions return, the fire ban would back into effect.

The city is asking residents to burn responsibly and not leave hot or smoldering fires unattended.