Festival on Franklin cancelled

Festival on Franklin has been shuttered for the year.

The festival’s board came to decision “after much discussion and a heavy heart,” it stated in social media posts announcing the cancellation.

Typically drawing large crowds to Yellowknife’s main drag every June, the festival will be forced to postpone until next year.

In its social media post, the festival said economic uncertainty generated from the pandemic partly led to the cancellation.

“Festival on Franklin is funded by the generosity of the community and small businesses, with the uncertainty of our economy we want our community to focus on themselves and their families during this time,” the festival said on social media.