Feds float plan to build new boat launch at Great Slave Sailing Club site

The fate of the sailing club remains murky following the proposal

Amid concerns about how the Giant Mine Remediation Project will impact water access in Yellowknife, the federal government is proposing to build a new boat launch at the current Great Slave Sailing Club site, a move that would significantly impact club members and public boaters alike.

In a letter sent to the City of Yellowknife from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) — the department tasked with heading the remediation and decontamination project alongside the GNWT — Natalie Plato, deputy director of the Giant Mine Remediation Project, suggests constructing a “new boat ramp in the area now occupied by the Great Slave Sailing Club that is comparable to the nearby existing public boat launch.”

The proposal, according to the letter obtained by Yellowknifer, is part of an effort from the federal government to reduce the project’s impact on access to Great Slave Lake near the old Giant Mine town site — a response to concerns raised by the city and residents in the boating community.

For the project to be carried out safely, limiting access to areas around the site is necessary, the letter states. The department believes it will be possible to “stage and sequence,” remediation work to ensure “substantially uninterrupted” public access to the lake by boaters.

The feds would foot the bill for the new ramp, the letter states.

The proposal further puts the fate of the Great Slave Sailing Club into question.

Members of the club, which has occupied the site since 1976, have expressed frustration and concern with the many uncertainties surrounding the project and its impact on accessibility in the area.

The club sub-leases the property from the city, which leases it from the GNWT.

The construction of a ramp at the club’s site could mean a number of things. Club members may have to share the area with motor and jet boats, or the club could be displaced from the site altogether.

The former scenario raises questions about how parking would be managed at the Great Slave Sailing Club dock, a site that offers limited space as is.

If the latter happens, dozens and dozens of sailboats would have to be moved and stored elsewhere.

It’s unclear from the letter which route the feds plan on pursuing if the proposal is accepted by the city.

Full story to come.