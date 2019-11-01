Family Violence Prevention month kicks off

Family Violence Prevention month launched with a fun day at the field house on Friday.

RCMP officers batted soccer balls back and forth with youth as students took the day off school and enjoyed family-friendly activities and snacked on pizza.

The family fun day was designed around “promoting healthy behaviours, healthy relationships, and safe communities,” Louise Elder, organizer and executive director of Status of Women Council NWT, told Yellowknifer.

Elder said the event was well-attended as soon as the doors opened. In addition to field activities with police and city representatives, youth had the opportunity to express themselves by drawing and colouring white t-shirts provided by organizers.

Saying the event aimed to raise awareness on the issue, Elder added that NWT has the second highest rates of family violence in the country, followed by Nunavut. Violence toward elders in NWT, meanwhile, is 19 times higher than national average, she said.

The month’s next event will be a solidarity march starting at Somba K’e plaza and winding through downtown on Wednesday.