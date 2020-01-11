Extreme cold warnings across NWT including Yellowknife

Wind chill factors driving the temperature as low as 55 degrees below zero have triggered extreme cold warnings for some areas in the southern Northwest Territories including Yellowknife.

Warnings were also issued for the Fort Liard region including Sambaa K’e and Nahanni Butte, Wekweeti, Whati and Behchoko, and Lutsel K’e.

“Extreme cold is expected to persist through the weekend for areas near Great Slave Lake,” Environment Canada’s warning stated. “In the Fort Liard region, conditions are forecast to moderate Saturday afternoon.”

You can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.