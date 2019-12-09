Extreme cold warning in effect for Yellowknife

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Yellowknife.

Temperatures are expected to plunge to minus 39 this evening. With wind chill, a low of minus 43 overnight will feel like -50, according to the special weather warning issued at 3:22 p.m.

Extreme cold warnings have been issued for the Lutsel K’e region and the North Slave Region, including Wekweeti, Whati, Behchoko.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to cover up – exposed skin is susceptible to frostbite within minutes at temperatures this low.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” advises the weather statement.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of minus 35 Monday.

Frigid temperatures are expected to last most of the week, with the cold snap expected to break between Wednesday and Thursday.

More tips from Environment Canada:

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.