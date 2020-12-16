Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an extreme cold warning Tuesday for the Yellowknife region.

ECCC advised that “wind chill values near minus 50” are expected overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia,” the weather Canada website states.

They warn “extreme cold puts everyone at risk” and suggest watching for chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain, numbness or change in colour to fingers and toes.