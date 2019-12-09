November saw its lowest employment level across the Northwest Territories since 2009.

While seasonal employment patterns usually dip in November, they fell by 1.8 per cent this year, according to Statistics Canada data released on Dec. 6.

That translates to 20,700 out of 32,300 people employed full-time in November. Part-time employment patterns were almost unchanged.

The rate fall occurred across all demographic groups and the largest was among males aged 15-25, which dropped by 4.9 per cent.

Since November of 2016 employment rates in the Northwest Territories fluctuated between 63.7 per cent and 69.4 per cent, a more dramatic difference compared to the Canadian average of 60.4 to 62.9 per cent.