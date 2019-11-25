Emergency system to be tested Wednesday

On Wednesday morning at 9:55 a.m., an alert will flash on NWT residents’ cell phones, radios and TVs.

It’s a test to ensure the system’s functional and available and to share information during emergencies and disasters, as part of the national public alerting system Alert Ready, according to a Monday Northwest Territories government news release.

“(The system) is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and cell phones,” the news release stated, explaining the test is a partnership between cell service providers, broadcasters, and the federal and territorial governments.

The system aims “to ensure you receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to keep yourself and your family safe,” it added.