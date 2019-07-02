Green Party leader Elizabeth May is coming to Yk

The leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, is coming to Yellowknife to speak with residents on July 3 and 4.

May and the Green Party will be hosting a community town hall at Northern United Place on July 3 at 7 p.m. as a part of a Community Matters tour to hear concerns from residents.

“The purpose of the town hall is to spark genuine conversation about what we can all do together to secure our future for humanity and the natural world,” stated a Green Party news release.

“All are invited to come and share their priorities, concerns and vision for Canada’s future.”

Currently, the Greens do not have an NWT candidate to run for MP in the upcoming federal election.

The party says a selection, between Paul Falvo and William Gagnon, will take place on July 10.

May will also be accompanies by her husband John Kidder, who was born in Yellowknife. Together they will be fulfilling the wishes of her late sister in law Margot Kidder and spreading her ashes near the place of her birth.