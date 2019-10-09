UPDATE: O’Reilly and Johnson confirmed as MLAs

After a judicial recount in the Frame Lake and Yellowknife North constituency, it has been confirmed that incumbent Kevin O’Reilly and newcomer Rylund Johnson have won their seats.

Elections NWT has confirmed through their Twitter account that both results have remained unchanged.

The recount was triggered after there was less than 2 per cent of ballots cast difference between their respective opponents.

O’Reilly won Frame Lake with 357 votes compared to Ramsay’s 346.

📢 The judicial recount for Frame Lake is complete. The results remain unchanged.#nwtvotes #nwtpoli — Elections NWT (@ElectionsNWT) October 9, 2019

Johnson beat incumbent Cory Vanthuyne 501 to 496.

📢 The recount is now complete for Yellowknife North. Rylund Johnson is MLA elect. 📢 Le dépouillement judiciaire pour la circonscription de Yellowknife Nord est maintenant terminé. Rylund Johnson est confirmé député élu. — Elections NWT (@ElectionsNWT) October 9, 2019

The Frame Lake results were confirmed earlier today and Yk North was confirmed at around 5 p.m.

Ramsay conceded defeat on Wednesday afternoon on Facebook and congratulated O’Reilly on the win.

With all recounts complete, official results from each constituency will be published by Elections NWT later this month.