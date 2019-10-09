UPDATE: O’Reilly and Johnson confirmed as MLAs

By
Brett McGarry
-
110
Rylund Johnson and supporters sit at the Ratchet Club and watch the results roll in during what turned out to be the closest race in the Northwest Territories Oct. 1 general election. Johnson unseated Yellowknife North MLA Cory Vanthuyne.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

After a judicial recount in the Frame Lake and  Yellowknife North constituency, it has been confirmed that incumbent Kevin O’Reilly and newcomer Rylund Johnson have won their seats.

Elections NWT has confirmed through their Twitter account that both results have remained unchanged.

The recount was triggered after there was less than 2 per cent of ballots cast difference between their respective opponents.

O’Reilly won Frame Lake with 357 votes compared to Ramsay’s 346.

Johnson beat incumbent Cory Vanthuyne 501 to 496.

 

The Frame Lake results were confirmed earlier today and Yk North was confirmed at around 5 p.m.

Ramsay conceded defeat on Wednesday afternoon on Facebook and congratulated O’Reilly on the win.

With all recounts complete, official results from each constituency will be published by Elections NWT later this month.

