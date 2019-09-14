ELECTION NOTEBOOK: Week 1: Two newcomers vying for dense Great Slave district

Katrina Nokleby

Katrina Nokleby started knocking on doors on Sept. 4 and after the first week, she is getting used to the demands as a new candidate in terms of time management and the overall energy required. She wants to pace herself over the course of the campaign, but she is feeling confident and is aiming to hit about 1,800 doors that make up the dense Great Slave district.

“Especially as a new candidate when you are not sure at first what you’re doing, I want to make sure I am maximizing my time and effort,” she said. “I do not want to burn out to the point where at Sept. 29 I’m losing it at the door because of not having slept in three weeks.”

Nokleby hired the Det’on Cho Eagles girls basketball team to drop off 1,400 door hangers throughout the electoral district on Sept. 3 to provide an introduction to her campaign before she began door-knocking on the Wednesday.

“I wanted to have a girls team out and sponsor them and support them,” she said.

“I think that was a positive message because one of the reasons I am running is the representation of women.”

At the door she has heard concerns over the economy, cost of living and housing prices.

“Obviously cost of living, housing prices,” she said. “A lot of people are worried especially if a larger home on School Draw or something and will they get the return on their investment.

The homelessness issue abuts my riding and so a big one has been what are we going to do about the homelessness issue. It is a tough question, though and I don’t have all the answers.”

Nokleby has a small campaign team with help from Chris Gillander, but sometimes takes a third person to help with door-knocking. As a professional engineer, she enjoys working independently and is used to smaller teams, but counts on people more for emotional support and some advice as well.

“I feel like I’m good at getting out and hustling myself and it is more of the emotional support and keeping the spirits up,” she said.

Nokleby said she is still thinking about whether to have a meet-the-candidate event given that there are only two candidates in the riding, several invites to community events, as well as forums and many doors left to knock.

She said she has an array of communications materials, including large billboard signs which were out early last week, a website at http://katrinanokleby.com as well as a Facebook page at Katrina Nokleby and brochures and door hangers. At the same time, she wants to avoid bombarding people with information and take the time to listen and learn from residents, she said.

Patrick Scott

Longtime Yellowknifer, small businessperson and land claim consultant Patrick Scott completed his first full week and has been campaigning since his nomination papers were file Sept. 2.

“Generally the campaign has gone very well and I have received positive response at the door from people,” he said. “The best part is going door to door and getting the chance to engage and listen and hear of what people want me to hear.”

Scott said he has a small team of supporters and volunteers, and depending on the day, about six to 10 people.

He has been hearing two main issues at the door – homelessness and violence downtown and the cost of living.

“Those are the two more frequent ones, but some are concerned about the need for post-secondary education and some are mentioning environmental factors. But the cost of living and downtown situation is what I’m hearing most.”

Similar to Nokleby, Scott said he hasn’t got events planned because there are a number of functions to attend as a candidate and he wants to engage with people at the doors.

“I’m more interested in meeting my constituents at their homes and connecting with them there and I feel that it is important to focus on their interests,” he said.

As a co-owner of Birchwood Coffee Ko, it has provided him an opportunity for people to come and talk, as well.

Scott’s communications include a few large billboard signs around the electoral district as well as an introductory card he has dropped off at some doors during his initial door-knocking round. He also has a campaign brochure he has been sharing, a Facebook campaign page called ‘Patrick Scott’ and a Patrick Scott for MLA Great Slave webpage.