Edward Sangris re-elected as Dettah Chief 

Edward Sangris has been re-elected as chief of Dettah.

The longtime incumbent received 133 votes, 27 more than runner-up Rachel Crapeau, who collected 106 votes, according to a preliminary vote count announced Monday night.

Bobby Drygeese, the third candidate in the running, came in a close behind Crapeau, receiving a total of 105 votes.

Sangris, who was first elected in 2007, will be heading into his fourth term as Dettah chief.

An election for Yellowknives Dene First Nation band councillors comes next on Aug. 26. There are five positions for both Dettah and Nildo, with 21 candidates currently vying for a spot.