Edward Sangris re-elected as Dettah Chief 

The incumbent received 133 votes, besting challengers Rachel Crapeau and Bobby Drygeese

By
Brendan Burke
-
49

Edward Sangris has been re-elected as chief of Dettah.

The longtime incumbent received 133 votes, 27 more than runner-up Rachel Crapeau, who collected 106 votes, according to a preliminary vote count announced Monday night.

Bobby Drygeese, the third candidate in the running, came in a close behind Crapeau, receiving a total of 105 votes.

Sangris, who was first elected in 2007, will be heading into his fourth term as Dettah chief.

An election for Yellowknives Dene First Nation band councillors comes next on Aug. 26. There are five positions for both Dettah and Nildo, with 21 candidates currently vying for a spot.

Previous articleResident chides RCMP for breaking parking rules
Next articleAround the Kiv
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here