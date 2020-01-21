Edmonton police seek murder suspect with ties to Yellowknife, Hay River

Amin Yussuf, 29, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with the March shooting death of a 26-year-old victim, say Edmonton police

Police in Edmonton are searching for a murder suspect with ties to Yellowknife and Hay River.

According to a news release issued by Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday, the force’s homicide unit is continuing its search for twenty-nine-year-old Amin Yussuf, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with the March shooting death of a 26-year-old victim.

Yussuf is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to Tuesday’s news release from Edmonton Police Service.

“Yussuf has connections to Yellowknife and Hay River in the Northwest Territories, as well as Edmonton, Alberta; Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and Toronto, Ontario,” state police.

Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, was killed on March 24 in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say Abduraman was located deceased inside Xhale Lounge, a hookah bar located on 101 Street in Edmonton, after officers responded to a weapons complaint.

Two other people were shot and sustained non-non-life-threatening injuries, state Edmonton police.

Yussuf was charged in June.

Police say he is “considered armed and dangerous,” and therefore should not be approached.”

Cheryl Sheppard, media spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service, urged residents not to engage Yussuf in the event of an encounter with the suspect.

“Simply pick up the phone and call us,” Sheppard told Yellowknifer Monday.

Sheppard said the investigation has led police to believe Yussuf may be in the territory, adding he is known to have “associates” in the NWT.

Wanted posters will be distributed by RCMP members in Yellowknife and Hay River in the coming days, added Sheppard.

Edmonton Police Service has teamed up with the Bolo Program, an initiative that uses social media to amplify public appeals from police in the search for wanted suspects, particularly those alleged to have committed serious crimes.

In tandem with Crime Stoppers and police in Edmonton and Northern Alberta, the program is offering a $50,000 reward – expiring on July 21 – for any information leading to the arrest of Yussuf.

Sheppard stressed tipsters can remain anonymous, and won’t have to testify in court.

In cooperation with @CrimeStoppersAB, we offer reward up to $50,000 for any info leading to arrest of Amin Yussuf, wanted by @edmontonpolice for murder. Has connections to Alberta, Saskatchewan, & NWT More info on case, reward, and anonymous tips at https://t.co/ns6NWdg7HM pic.twitter.com/ZKkvPDd30x — Bolo Program (@BoloProgram) January 21, 2020

According to Edmonton Police, the suspect is known to use several aliases including Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

Police describe Yussuf as a “black male, with brown eyes and black hair. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.”

Yellowknifer has reached out to Yellowknife RCMP and is awaiting a response.

EPS Supt Brad Doucette, Specialized Investigation Division and Maxime Langlois of the BOLO Program announced a $50K reward today for the arrest of murder suspect Amin Yussuf, 29, in connection to the March 24, 2019 shooting death of Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26. #yeg #police pic.twitter.com/sbXiodUsCp — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 21, 2020

Edmonton police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yussuf to contact the EPS directly at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Updates to follow.