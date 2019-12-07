École Allain St-Cyr celebrates three decades in the books

École Allain St-Cyr Yellowknife’s only Francophone school, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Founded in 1989, the school has come a long way in three decades.

In its first year, the school taught nine students – represented in Allain St-Cyr’s logo – in portable classrooms in the parking lot of J.H. Sissons School.

Ten years later, Allain St-Cyr’s current home, located on Taylor Road, was constructed, and 64 students were welcomed, states a news release from the Commission Scolaire Francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest.

Since then, Allain St-Cyr has grown steadily, adding a science lab and library over the last decade.

More classrooms, a kitchen and an addition to the school’s gymnasium came in 2018.

Today, 154 students attend Allain St-Cyr from junior kindergarten to grade 12.

“We are celebrating these thirty years of evolution, gains, losses, negotiations, court battles, victories and constructions,” states Simon Cloutier, chair of the Commission Scolaire Francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest.

“The pride of the francophone community is powerful!,” wrote school principal Sylvie Larose in the same news release.

“Students attending Ecole Allain St-Cyr were very patient. Now they are enjoying the new spaces and the impact is positive,” reflected Larose.

Members of the public gathered at the school to celebrate the milestone Friday evening.