Dump truck tries to drive through downtown alley, electrical wires get in way

A dump truck driving down a downtown alleyway appeared to clip electrical wires Tuesday afternoon, leaving a live wire dangling dangerously close to bystanders.

Bylaw officers blocked off the alley, beside the downtown Liquor Store and behind the joint sobering centre and day shelter, around 2:45 p.m.

One wire appeared to have caught on to the large truck. Another severed live wire swayed in the wind as officers steered people away from the area.

Due to the apparent danger, the truck driver stayed in his vehicle until members of the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) arrived at the scene.

Guided by YKFD members, the driver eventually hopped out of the truck.

More to come.