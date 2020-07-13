Drivers of the NWT can rejoice in Driver and Vehicle (DMV) offices reopening in-person services this coming Tuesday.

As capacity will be limited in order to adhere to social distancing measures, the DMV encourages the public to continue using online services when possible for vehicle registration and renewals, driver abstracts, and drivers licence renewals and registration.

Inside the offices, clients are asked to wear a face mask and maintain a distance of two meters from others.

The capacity of each DMV will depend on the community, and the size of the office. Yellowknife clients are also asked to book an appointment with DMV@gov.nt.ca in advance outlining the service required.

For those whose driving tests were cancelled due to Covid, DMV staff will contact them to reschedule their appointments. Additionally, any driver’s licence, general identification card or motor vehicle registration certificate that has expired between March 31 and July 31, will remain valid until Aug. 1, 2020.

For more information, visit the DMV’s website or contact dvlicensing@gov.nt.ca for general inquiries.