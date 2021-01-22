Dr. Cindi Vaselenak was appointed the next superintendent/CEO of Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) by its board of trustees at a special meeting on Thursday.

She will take on the role starting Aug. 1, 2021, replacing current superintendent Ed Lippert, whose tenure as CEO began on Sept. 1, 2020.

“Our Canada-wide advertising resulted in a significant number of applications. Dr. Vaselenak was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates because of her demonstrated leadership capabilities and for her commitment to excellence in serving our students and their families,” board chair Tina Drew wrote in a letter circulated after the special meeting.

Vaselenak, an Alberta resident, has worked for 34 years in that province as an educator in the roles of teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal, principal, deputy superintendent and superintendent.

In March of 2019 she was named the Alberta Superintendent of the Year, receiving the provincial EXL Award for excellence in School System Leadership.

She recently worked as an education consultant for the Alberta School Boards Association and serves as a sessional instructor at the University of Alberta.

Vaselenak holds a Bachelor of Education degree in secondary sciences, a Master of Science degree with a specialization in administration and instruction and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership.

“I am honored to be selected by the Board of Trustees as the next Superintendent of Yk 1,” Vaselenak said. “A desire for lifelong learning and an adventuresome spirit are calling me North. I am impressed with the diversity of educational opportunities, especially the authentic response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, provided for students in the district. The Yk 1 mission ‘Education For Life’ will challenge me to inspire and be inspired by the exceptional educators, students and members of the community.”

Lippert filled the superintendent role on a contractual basis and took over from long-serving YK1 superintendent Metro Huculak.