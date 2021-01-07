The Yellowknife Covid-19 testing site will move on Thursday to its new location at 108 Archibald St., across from the Folk on the Rocks site.

Thursday will be the last day people can be tested at the Primary Care site and starting Friday everyone will be directed to the new location, David Maguire, spokesperson for the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA), said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The move is happening to ensure the testing site has “adequate surge capacity” and to reduce the burden on operations at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic, where Covid testing had been administered since 2020.

The site will enable better patient flow, adequate parking and better meets infection prevention and control requirements including appropriate air handling, according to Maguire. It’s six kilometres from the downtown.

A separate site will also reduce the mixing of patient groups and thus reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“With vaccine roll-out under way we are feeling positive about our response to Covid but it does not mean that the threat of introduction to our community has vanished,” said Sue Cullen, CEO of the NTHSSA. “We expect to require a sustained dedicated Covid-19 testing site for some time to come and after examining options this new location was the best fit.”

A shuttle service will be introduced for people who can’t transport themselves to their testing appointments.

Those individuals can call 446-1194 to book a spot on the shuttle after they have made their testing appointment.